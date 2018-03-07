Wildfires Impact Kansas

More than 25-thousand acres are burned after a series of wildfires broke out in Kansas.
Dozens of fires broke out across the state Monday and Tuesday, leading the Kansas National Guard to deploy Black Hawk helicopters, fuel trucks and soldiers to assist with firefighting efforts.
Officials say the fires damaged outbuildings, but no injuries were reported. Strong winds and dry conditions have led to a high wildfire risk in most of the state.
Just because it’s extremely cool 😎 another angle of the @KsNationalGuard Black Hawks coming in for a refill. pic.twitter.com/vxXQLpw8Y9
— Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 7, 2018