Wildfire Prompts Evacuation Order

An out of control wildfire has prompted an evacuation order for an area of Saline County northwest of Salina.

Saline County Emergency Management is asking everyone who lives within a 2 mile radius of Hohneck and Watkins Roads to leave the area immediately.

Additionally , motorists are asked to avoid Interstate 70 west of Interstate 135. Visibility is low to near impossible because of smoke in the air.

A fire that started in the area of Muir and Hedville Roads has jumped Interstate 70. It is burning out of control, headed north toward the community of Culver.

Crews from multiple fire districts are battling the fire, and an air tanker is enroute as well.

The public is urged to avoid the area to let first responders work.

Photo via Kansas Highway patrol