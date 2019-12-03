Wildcats End Two-Game Skid, Down Rattlers

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A strong first half performance on the offensive side of the ball propelled Kansas State to a 76-58 win over Florida A&M on Monday night, ending a two-game losing streak for the Wildcats.

Shaking off a tough two games in Florida last week, the Wildcats used strong first half performances from junior guard Mike McGuirl and senior forward Xavier Sneed to close the door on the Rattlers with a 39-25 margin heading into halftime. The Cats led by as many as 27 in the second half en route to their fifth victory of the year.

McGuirl scored a season-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting while knocking down 4-of-6 from three-point range in the win, while Sneed led the Wildcats on the night with 18 points on 7-of-10 from the field. Junior guard Cartier Diarra scored 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting to enter double digits in points for the fourth time this season while also adding seven assists and five steals.

Florida A&M was led by Evins Desir on the offensive end with 18 points on 9-of-16 shooting with teammate M.J. Randolph tallying 10 points in the scoring column.