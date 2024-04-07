Wild Wind Blows Through Area

After weekend wind which reached over 60 MPH in Salina, things will be much calmer to begin the week.

According to National Weather Service data, a peak wind gust of 54 MPH was clocked in Salina on Saturday and a peak gust of 64 MPH Sunday.

The system that ushered in the strong wind brought with it severe weather Saturday afternoon in Saturday evening. Though there were some warnings across the area, there was no widespread severe weather.

The wind did cause issues with blowing dust and low visibility, contributing to crashes which prompted the closure of on Interstate 70 for several hours both Saturday and Sunday in Western Kansas. It also contributed to some power and cable outages across the area.

Monday will be seasonably mild, with cloud cover hopefully holding off until after the much-anticiapted eclipse. The forecast for the Salina area Monday calls for increasing clouds, with a high near 69 and wind out of the west from 6 to 10 mph.