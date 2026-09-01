Wild West Festival Discontinued

An event that’s been a mainstay in a Kansas community for over 30 years is going away.

The Wild West Festival in Hays is being discontinued. The event, which was centered around Independence Day, featured multi-nights of live music performances with country and rock acts, a multi-day carnival, a parade, and a fireworks display.

According top the organization, its committee has formally voted to authorize the executive board to dissolve the nonprofit organization, bringing an end to the annual multi-day summer festival that served as a cornerstone of the Hays community for over three decades.

The difficult decision follows years of compounding logistical and financial pressures.

The organization faced steep escalations in overall production expenses, rising artist booking fees, and increased staging and security costs, alongside a more competitive landscape for corporate sponsorships.

Compounding these financial constraints was the challenge of volunteer recruitment, as natural attrition over the years steadily reduced the core team tasked with executing the massive community undertaking.

The closure marks the conclusion of not only the annual concert series, but also several deeply rooted Fourth of July weekend traditions produced by the committee, including the annual community parade and the signature fireworks show.

“This was, without question, an agonizing decision that no one on this committee took lightly,” said James Bell, committee member. “For over thirty years, the Wild West Festival was the heartbeat of our summer in Ellis County. We know this represents a profound loss for Hays and the surrounding region, and we share the community’s heavy heart. Generations grew up attending the parade on Main Street, gathering in the park with family, and watching the fireworks light up the western Kansas sky.”

Bell noted that while the loss is significant, the operational realities left the board with few viable alternatives.

“The economics of large-scale festivals have shifted dramatically, and when you pair surging overhead with fewer hands to do the heavy lifting, it becomes impossible to operate responsibly,” Bell said. “We reached a point where continuing under the current model risked the integrity of what we built, and the responsible choice was to conclude this chapter with grace.”

Conceived and launched in 1995 as a cultural and historical celebration of the region’s heritage, the event gradually shifted toward a high-production, music-centric festival model.

Board members recognized that this modern structure had moved away from its original grassroots mission, creating an unsustainable framework that made it difficult to adapt to modern community needs.

By stepping aside now, the committee hopes to make room for fresh energy and ideas to take root across the area.

“Our original mission in 1995 was centered around culture, heritage, and bringing neighbors together for a shared holiday,” Bell said. “Over time, the demands of the modern festival circuit led us away from that core spirit. Part of our decision today is about clearing the path for a new generation of leaders to step forward, reimagine what a summer holiday celebration should look like for Hays, and build something sustainable from the ground up.”

To ensure continuity in civic spirit, current committee members have pledged their support and institutional knowledge to any emerging civic group or nonprofit willing to establish a new summer event.

“The Wild West Festival may be coming to an end, but the community’s desire to gather and celebrate Independence Day has not faded,” Bell said. “Many of our current members stand ready to offer guidance, historical insight, and hands-on help to whatever new organization rises to fill this void. We want to see our community thrive.”

The committee extended its deepest appreciation to the hundreds of businesses, donors, civic partners, and community members who sustained the event across three decades.

“We owe an immense debt of gratitude to every single sponsor who backed us financially, every public safety officer and city crew member who kept us safe, and every volunteer who spent hot summer days setting up fences and tearing down stages,” Bell said. “Most of all, we thank the people of Hays and western Kansas for showing up, singing along, and making thirty years of unforgettable memories with us.”

All physical property and equipment owned by the nonprofit entity will be offered to the City of Hays, as outlined in their operational documents.

The executive board will finalize the winding down of all nonprofit operations, contractual obligations, and property transfers over the coming weeks.

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Photo via Wild West Festival