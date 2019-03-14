Wild Weather: High Wind, Blizzard Hit Kansas

High wind is to blame for damage and injuries around Kansas.

Wind in excess of 60 miles per hour created havoc across many areas. A man suffered a broken leg after a tree fell on him yesterday in Wichita. Power lines were reported down in several locations. At least four semis were blown off the road.

In the Salina area there were large limbs down, and trees blown over.

Other damage reports include:

A semi was blown over on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County

A semi was blown over on interstate 70 in Russell County

A semi was blown over in Butler County

A semi was blown over in Kiowa County

A 20 by 30 foot shed was blown over northwest of Cheney in Kingman County

6 to 8 inch diameter tree limbs downed on house in Kingman County

A tree was down on a house Nickerson

Very strong northwest and west winds will affect the region again Thursday with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph in central Kansas, and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph across southern Kansas. Some damage to power lines, tree limbs, and light weight outdoor items will be possible across central Kansas.

At the same time the wind was roaring through Central Kansas a winter storm was impacting northwestern Kansas. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect until midday Thursday for communities including Goodland, Phillipsburg and St. Francis. Snowfall amounts were expected to range from one to three inches, but winds gusting to 70-miles-per-hour caused blizzard conditions.

The weather conditions led to the closure of several highways including Interstate-70 between Wakeeney and the Colorado border.

Kansas Highway Patrol Photo of semi on U.S. 400 Highway in Butler County