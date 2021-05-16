Wild pitch dooms Royals

Gallagher was at the center of the controversial game-ending play. With the game tied, runners on the corners and two outs, Royals reliever Wade Davis threw a curveball to Yasmani Grandal that bounced in the dirt and off Gallagher’s shoulder down the first-base line. José Abreu, known for his presence in the middle of the White Sox order, ended up winning the game with his legs. He took off on the wild pitch and slid foot-first into home as Gallagher dove to tag him with an outstretched glove. Home-plate umpire Edwin Moscoso signaled safe, but Royals manager Mike Matheny challenged the call as the White Sox celebrated.