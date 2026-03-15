Wild About Wagyu

A Salina Family who takes pride in raising top-quality Wagyu beef with care is taking a leap of faith, and is opening their first brick and mortar store. Howard Wagyu is planning a grand opening this coming Saturday, March 21st.

Jim Howard and his family, including his wife Ashley and their children Nora, Wyatt, and Nash operate the Howard Wagyu ranch, with a commitment to quality and family values. They take pride in raising top-quality Wagyu beef ensuring every cut meets the highest standards.

Wagyu is a Japanese cattle breed known for intense intramuscular fat, or marbling. This marbling creates a tender, buttery texture that melts at low temperatures. It is highly graded for quality, and offers a rich flavor compared to traditional beef.

Jim tells KSAL News it all started the first time he tried Wagyu. He liked it so much he decided to get some Wagyu cattle for his ranch. It grew from just a few of the cows to start with, to the herd he has now, which is spread out across several ranches.

According to Ashley, things started out small. Along with ranching they were doing some catering as well. As word spread about their Wagyu, they started selling it out of their vehicle. After getting requests, they started shipping to other states, and providing to some local restaurants. The next step was to start their own store.

The Howard Wagyu store is located in the Market Place Plaza, at the intersection of S 9th Street and Belmont Blvd.

Jim is also is a talented builder. He brought the dream to life by totally renovating a building which previously housed a cellular phone store.

Along with cuts of their own Wagyu, everything from jerky to prime rib, Howard Wagyu will also carry poultry and dairy, provided by area family farms and ranches. Other accessories, including spices and rubs and even some Wagyu lotions and creme, will be available.

Jim says not only will they provide you the meat, they will also provide you with tips on how to cook it.

The first step is to get the store open. After that, Ashley says they plan on adding curbside service, and shipping.

Ashley anticipates employing between 10 – 15 people at Howard Wagyu, which will be open seven days a week.

Just like the ranch, the store is truly a family endeavour, with all of the Howards pitching in to help.

Following an official ribbon cutting on Friday, March 20th, Howard Wagyu will open for the first time on Saturday, March 21st, and plans a celebration from 5 till 7 with Wagyu on the grill.

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Top Photo via For Greater Glory Photography