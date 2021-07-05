Wild About Kansas Photography Contest

If you have a stellar photo highlighting Kansas wildlife, outdoor recreation, hunting, fishing, or local landscapes it could win you a prize.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism invite you to submit your work in the 2021 “Wild About Kansas” 9th annual photo contest hosted by Kansas Wildlife and Parks Magazine. Deadline for participating in the contest is Oct. 18th by 11:59 p.m.

Here’s how to enter:

1. Visit ksoutdoors.com, click “Publications,” then “2021 Wild About Kansas Photo Contest.”

2. Carefully read each category description, and contest rules.

3. Complete the “2021 ‘Wild About Kansas’ Entry Form” found at the bottom of the webpage. (You will receive a confirmation code upon completion).

4. Copy your confirmation code into the subject line of a new e-mail.

5. Attach up to three photos, and detail which category each photo should be entered into (one category per image). Then, e-mail your photos to [email protected]

Participants whose images are selected for a 1st, 2nd, 3rd place or honorable mention award will have their winning imagery featured in the 2022 January/February photo issue of Kansas Wildlife and Parks Magazine.

Photos must be: