“Wild About Kansas” Photo Contest

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and TourismJune 22, 2019

Are you an award-winning photographer? You could be! Entries are being accepted for the 2019 “Wild About Kansas” photo contest hosted by Kansas Wildlife and Parks Magazine. If you’ve taken a photo highlighting Kansas wildlife, outdoor recreation, hunting, fishing, or local landscapes, consider participating in the 7th annual contest by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2019. Here’s how to enter.

1. Visit ksoutdoors.com, click “Publications,” then “2019 Wild About Kansas Photo Contest.”

2. Carefully read each category description, and contest rules.

3. Complete the “2019 ‘Wild About Kansas’ Entry Form” found at the bottom of the webpage. (You will receive a conformation code upon completion).

4. Copy your confirmation code into the subject line of a new e-mail.

5. Attach your photos, and detail which category each photo should be entered into (one category per image). E-mail your photos to [email protected]

Participants whose images have been selected for a 1st, 2nd, 3rd place or honorable mention award will have their winning imagery featured in the 2020 Jan/Feb photo issue of Kansas Wildlife and Parks Magazine.

Photos must be:

  • 1 megabyte (MB) or larger
  • Taken in Kansas
  • Appropriate for the category entered

For more information, visit ksoutdoors.com/Services/Publications/Magazine/2019-Wild-About-Kansas-Photo-Contest.

