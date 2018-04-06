Wienermobile Rolls Into Salina

One of the most recognizable vehicles in the world rolled into Salina on Friday. With Haley Roye, aka “Honey Mustard Haley” behind the wheel and her partner “Dijon Dom” as the two-person “Hotdogger” crew, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drew crowds of curious onlookers when it made a stop at a couple of grocery stores.

The unique vehicle first set up shop at the Dillon’s store at 1201 W. Crawford and then moved to the Dillon’s store at 2350 Planet Avenue. It spent about three hours at each location.

At both stops curious onlookers took photos of, and selfies with, the Wienermobile. They were also able to climb inside and look around.

Haley told KSAL News the iconic vehicle has been around for 82 years. It’s 27 feet long, or 60 hot dogs long if you’re using the “meat-trix” system. It’s 11 feet high, or 24 hot dogs high.

Haley said that the mission of the Wienermobile is simple, it travels from town to town across the country. “We’re on a coast to coast ‘weenie roast’ so everyone can see it,” she said.

The Wienermobile Hotdogger crew have had a lot of adventures as they criss-cross the country. Haley says the best thing is meeting people who she calls “super fans”. Some people drive hundreds of miles to get a glimpse of the big weenie. “It’s not uncommon for people to drive four hours or more,” she said.

Along with greeting people, the Hotdoggers were also handing out Wienerwhistles.

For those who didn’t get a chance to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Friday, it will still be around Salina on Saturday. It will be at the Dillon’s at 1235 E. Cloud Street from 10am – 4pm.

After Salina, the next stop for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is Manhattan. On Sunday from 11am-5pm it will be at the Dillon’s at 1101 Westloop Place. On Monday it will be at the Dillon’s at 130 Sarber Lane.