Wider Group Soon to be Vaccinated

More than 10 percent of the eligible population in Saline County has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Saline County Health Department, at this time, approximately 4,700 individuals have received their first or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

By the end of next week they expect to meet or exceed the first Phase 2 milestone of having vaccinated more than 30 percent of the most vulnerable population, those 65-years of age and older. Meeting this goal means county health officials anticipate moving vaccine distribution forward, with the hopes of vaccinating other populations in Phase 2 the following week.

If you are eligible to receive your vaccine in Phase 2, please register online. There is no need to register multiple times.

The Community Health Partners are aware of the news that local pharmacies are expected to receive vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. They say they are excited our community could potentially see more vaccines and are ready to support those efforts in Saline County.

Vaccine supply still remains the primary barrier to vaccinating our community.

You can track KDHE’s weekly vaccination allocation to each county on the KansasVaccine.gov data page.