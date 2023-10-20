Wichita’s BG Products Settles EPA Suit over Alleged Clean Water Act Violations

The operators of a high-profile Wichita manufacturing plant will pay more than a quarter of a million dollars to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

Officials with BG Products has agreed to pay a $258,978 civil penalty after it reportedly failed to adequately explain how the company would prevent and respond to potential oil spills at its facilities in Wichita and El Dorado.

EPA sources said both facilities were tasked with safely storing one million gallons of oil, and noted that spills would have contaminated both the Arkansas and Walnut rivers.