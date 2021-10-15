Wichita Woman in Custody on Murder Charge Following Infant Daughter’s Death

A woman is behind bars in Wichita on charges claiming she fatally beat her infant daughter last weekend.

Police say 27-year-old Neriah Dilley appeared in court yesterday where she was charged with capital murder and felony child abuse in the death of one-year-old Myonna Townley.

Last Saturday, officers reportedly were called to a home in the eight-hundred block of South Mission, where they found the child in distress. She died at the hospital a short time later.

The criminal complaint reportedly alleges that Dilley tortured or “cruelly beat” her child. Bond was set a 250-thousand dollars.