Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 50 °

Wichita Woman in Custody on Murder Charge Following Infant Daughter’s Death

MetrosourceOctober 15, 2021

A woman is behind bars in Wichita on charges claiming she fatally beat her infant daughter last weekend.

Police say 27-year-old Neriah Dilley appeared in court yesterday where she was charged with capital murder and felony child abuse in the death of one-year-old Myonna Townley.

Last Saturday, officers reportedly were called to a home in the eight-hundred block of South Mission, where they found the child in distress. She died at the hospital a short time later.

The criminal complaint reportedly alleges that Dilley tortured or “cruelly beat” her child. Bond was set a 250-thousand dollars.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Wichita Woman in Custody on Murder ...

A woman is behind bars in Wichita on charges claiming she fatally beat her infant daughter last week...

October 15, 2021 Comments

Tips Sought in Tool Theft Case

Top News

October 15, 2021

Interim Director of Parks & Re...

Kansas News

October 14, 2021

Area Residents Win KU / KSU Prize

Kansas News

October 14, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wichita Woman in Custody ...
October 15, 2021Comments
Interim Director of Parks...
October 14, 2021Comments
Area Residents Win KU / K...
October 14, 2021Comments
Sterling Man Arrested in ...
October 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices