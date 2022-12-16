Salina, KS

WICHITA TRINITY ACAMEDY GIRLS WIPE OUT ELL-SALINE 50-30

Clarke SandersDecember 16, 2022

The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals trailed by 14 points after the first quarter and were never able to get back into the game against Trinity Academy of Wichita Thursday night falling by 20.

The Cardinals got into early foul trouble and had two starters on the bench with three fouls each before the end of the opening stanza.

Knight senior Tara Wills nailed 5 treys on her way to 24 points to easily lead all scorers in the game. The only other player in the contest to reach double digits was Cardinal senior Keala Wilson who had 12 points.

Wilson was also the Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game and she had the H &amp; R Block of the game.

The Ell-Saline girls are now 2-4 on the season. They will resume play next year on January 6th against Remington.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL
Trinity Acd. 20 11 13 6 50
Ell-Saline 6 11 7 6 30

WICHITA TRINITY ACAMEDY GIRLS WIPE ...

The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals trailed by 14 points after the first quarter and were never able to ge...

