Wichita State XC: Wright Named American Athletic Conference Runner of the Year

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State’s Yazmine Wright has been named Cross Country Runner of the Year in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), the conference announced Wednesday afternoon.

“I am very excited for Yazmine being voted the AAC Runner of the Year,” head coach Kirk Hunter said. “The confidence she displayed from the very beginning of the season led her to a very exciting year of accomplishments every time she stepped on a starting line.”

The Hutchinson, Kansas native won four of the five races she completed this season, most notably claiming the AAC individual title with a time of 21:03.30 in the 6K.

“Her commitment to becoming a conference champion makes her a role model that others will be able to follow in the future,” Hunter said.

Wright capped off her season with an All-Region performance, placing 17th at the NCAA Midwest Regional.

Throughout the season Wright earned three of the four AAC Athlete of the Week Honors following her victories at the JK Gold Classic, the Gans Creek Invite and the Bradley Pink Classic.

2021 PERFORMANCES

Sept. 4 : J.K. Gold Classic – 5K – 1st – 17:34.10

Sept. 18 : Greeno/Dirksen Invite – 5K – DNF

Oct. 1 : Gans Creek Invite – 6K – 1st – 20:53.90

Oct. 15 : Bradley Pink Classic – 6K – 1st – 20:35.50

Oct. 29 : American Athletic Conference Championships – 6K – 1st – 21:03.30

Nov. 12 : NCAA Midwest Regional – 6K – 17th – 21:11.06