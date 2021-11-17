Wichita State WBB Signs Junior College Sharpshooter

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State women’s basketball head coach Keitha Adams announced the signing of junior college standout, Ambah Kowcun, to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday.

Kowcun is a 5-foot-10 forward from North Dakota State College of Science by way of Adelaide, Australia. She is coming off a decorated freshman season for NDSCS where she averaged 23.2 points and 5.2 rebounds, while shooting 42 percent from the field, 41 percent from three-point range and 80.8 percent from the free throw line. Kowcun posted six games of 30 or more points and 17 games of 20-plus. Her 23.2 points per game ranked No. 3 nationally in NJCAA DI and her 534 total points ranked No. 2 in the country and were the third-most in school history. Kowcun dropped a season-high 37 points behind 10 three-pointers vs. Lake Region State College on March 18, 2021. Her 95 made three-pointers were the most in school history. She was named a Third Team All-American, First Team All-Mon-Dak Conference and First Team All-Region XIII. Additionally, World Exposure Report named Kowcun a Second Team All-American.

“Ambah is exceptional shooter,” Adams said. “She has a high basketball IQ with good work ethic. She is coming from a winning team at NDSCS and Coach (Adam) Jacobson, so we are really excited to add her to our program.”

NDSCS is seven games into its 2021-22 season and Kowcun has helped the Wildcats to a 7-0 start behind 15.4 points per game. After a full season and seven games, Kowcun has already put her name in the NDSCS record books. She currently has more than 600 career points, which ranks eighth, but is on pace to crack the top five. Her 105 career three-pointers are the second-most in school history, but is on the brink of taking over the No. 1 spot.

NDSCS head coach Adam Jacobson on Kowcun: “What an awesome opportunity for Ambah to join the Wichita State women’s basketball program, led by Head Coach Keitha Adams, one of the finest coaches in women’s college basketball. Ambah came to NDSCS under the radar from Australia, worked hard, and became one of the best shooters in the country. Because of that hard work she now gets to live out her dream of playing DI basketball. We couldn’t be happier for her and for her future.”