Wichita State Volleyball Finalizes 2022 Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. – Head coach Chris Lamb and the Wichita State volleyball program announced the 2022 schedule on Tuesday, featuring a loaded non-conference schedule that includes four NCAA tournament teams from a season ago.

Season tickets are now available, with general admission seats starting at just $65. All season ticket options can be viewed HERE

“There’s no question this schedule is going to test us,” Lamb said. “We’ve got a good team coming back this season, and we wanted to make every effort to put together the strongest resume possible. The American will once again be a battle on Fridays and Sundays and we welcome that challenge.”

The Shockers begin the season on the road for the first 11 matches of the season, all against non-conference opponents who finished better than .500 in 2021. The season opener is at Wyoming to kick off the Rumble in the Rockies, with matches against NCAA tournament foes Creighton and Iowa State to follow. Wichita State welcomes September with the Omaha Challenge, battling Summit League regular season champion Omaha and Big Sky champion Northern Colorado. The following weekend sends WSU to Lawrence for the Kansas Invitational, where Wichita State takes on NIVC winner UNLV and host Kansas, who reached the Sweet Sixteen last season.

WSU rounds out the non-conference schedule with matches against Northern Illinois and Kansas City in KC, then a trip to Dayton for battles with Dayton and Wright State, who combined to win 49 matches a year ago.

After the extended non-conference road swing, the Shockers return to Charles Koch Arena to host Temple in the American Athletic Conference opener on September 23. All Friday night home matches will once again begin at 7:00 pm, while Sunday contests are set for 1:00 pm with the exception of a noon start against East Carolina on September 25.

The lone Wednesday home match falls on October 12 against Tulsa, also a 7:00 pm first serve.

The AAC schedule is a true round robin format, meaning the Shockers will play all eight opponents both at home and away. The regular season finale is scheduled for November 25 at Memphis.

The Shockers bring back more than 90% of their kills, blocks, and assists from last year’s club, highlighted by All-Conference selections Natalie Foster, Brylee Kelly and Kayce Litzau. Wichita State went 19-10 in 2021, despite a roster that included 18 freshmen and sophomores.