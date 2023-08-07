Wichita State VB: Promo Schedule, Single Match Tickets Available

Wichita, Kan. — The Wichita State volleyball team has announced the promotional schedule for the 2023 season. Single match tickets for the home schedule are now available, featuring 12 regular season matches at Charles Koch Arena in addition to a home exhibition against Oklahoma.

9-7 vs. Kansas

Jam the Gym + Yellow Out

The first 1,000 fans will receive a yellow “There’s No Place Like Home” t-shirt.

9-9 vs. Colorado

Taylor Swift Night

Get ready to shake it off and set the stage for a night of Taylor’s chart-topping hits echoing through the arena! Enjoy themed photo ops, trade friendship bracelets, make your own “Shockers” friendship bracelet, and compete in Taylor Swift trivia between the 2nd & 3rd sets.

9-23 vs. Charlotte



All SASO members are invited to attend the annual Ice Cream Social event so our student-athletes can show their appreciation for your support in the Aetna Multipurpose Center prior to the match. Youth Night + Postgame Autographs

This one’s for the kids! All kids 12 & under receive free admission, plus registered Jr. Shocker Kids Club members will receive exclusive VIP treatment including pregame snacks & drinks on the Shocker Way Mezzanine and the opportunity to be a part of the on-court fan tunnel before shagging balls during final pregame warmups. After the match, meet your favorite players and get their autograph! Family Weekend

WSU Family Weekend Participants will receive a promo code for half-priced tickets through the Student Engagement, Advocacy, and Leadership (SEAL) Office.

10-6 vs. Temple

Shocktoberfest

Join the rest of the Wichita State community and support the Shockers during Shocktoberfest! First 250 students receive a free Shock Block t-shirt!

10-8 vs. USF

Wichita Eagle Family Day + Postgame Serves

Bring the family out to The Roundhouse for some affordable, family fun! For $32, you will receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 popcorns, and 4 drinks. After the game, kids can participate in postgame serves on the court.

10-20 vs. Tulsa

Dig Pink + Rally Towel Giveaway

Shocker Volleyball continues its annual Dig Pink Match as we raise awareness and funds for breast cancer. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Sideout Foundation and the first 500 fans will receive a pink rally towel!

10-21 vs. Tulsa

Camper Reunion + Postgame Serves

All kids who participated in summer Shocker volleyball camps receive free admission to the match. Take part in postgame serves!

11-3 vs. North Texas

Educator Appreciation Night

All local teachers receive free admission when they show their school ID at the door for all the work they do to prepare future generations for success.

11-4 vs. North Texas

Wichita Eagle Family Day + Postgame Serves

Bring the family out to The Roundhouse for some affordable, family fun! For $32, you will receive 4 Tickets, 4 Hotdogs, 4 Popcorns, and 4 Drinks. After the game, kids can participate in postgame serves on the court.

11-10 vs. UTSA

Fan Appreciation Night

We show our appreciation for your support throughout the season by offering $5 GA Tickets! Season ticket holders will receive their Charles Koch Arena replica.

11-11 vs. UTSA

Hometown Heroes Day

Join us as we recognize our Hometown Heroes for Veteran’s Day! Military members, past and present, receive free admission to the match.

11-22 vs. UAB