Wichita State, UCF Expected to Fight for Conference Championship

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State and UCF went neck-and-neck a season ago in the fight for the regular season American Athletic Conference Championship, and it appears the league’s coaches it will be that way again in 2023.

UCF received four first place votes and 34 total points, while Wichita State picked up three first place votes and 33 total points to finish 1-2 in the preseason coaches poll. One point separated South Florida and Houston for the next two spots, while Tulsa, East Carolina and Memphis made up the final three spots.

Wichita State returns 14 letterwinners from 2022, including NFCA All-Americans Addison Barnard and Sydney McKinney. Joining Barnard and McKinney are all-conference selections Zoe Jones, Lauren Lucas and Lauren Mills. Wichita State brings back 100 of its record-breaking 121 home runs from a year ago.

The Shockers open the season at the Bobcat Classic in San Marcos, Texas, Feb. 10-12. Wichita State will play five games over three days against Villanova, Texas State and Kent State.

2023 American Athletic Conference Preseason Softball Coaches’ Poll