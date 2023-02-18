Wichita State Splits First Day of Torero Classic

SAN DIEGO – Wichita State defeated Utah Tech, 2-0, but was run-ruled in the second game of the Torero Classic Friday afternoon vs. Boise State, 8-0.

Wichita State (5-3) was shutout for the first time since March 18 of last season.

Game 1 vs. Utah Tech



Lauren Howell (2-1) picked up her second win in the circle behind a career-high seven strikeouts in the complete game shutout. She allowed only four hits and one walk.

Wichita State’s offense was held in check in large part to pitcher-friendly park. In most ballparks, Wichita State would have had at least three home runs. Sami Hood’s two-run triple proved to be enough, as the Shockers recorded just four hits. Sydney McKinney picked up another hit, while Lainee Brown and Zoe Jones each recorded a double each.

With a scoreless game entering the bottom of the fourth, Wichita State put Jones and Lauren Mills on base via walk and hit by pitch with two outs. Enter the freshman Sami Hood. Hood drove the first pitch off the right field wall for a two-run triple.

Utah Tech threatened in the top of the fifth with a leadoff triple, but Howell proceeded to strike out the next two hitters and induce an inning-ending flyout.

A pair of singles in the top of the sixth was all the Trailblazers could muster the rest of the way.

Game 2 vs. Boise State

McKinney extended her hit streak to 26 with a triple and two walks. Mills and Hood recorded the only other hits in the game.

Alex Aguilar (1-1) started in the circle and went 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks. Alison Cooper threw 2.0 innings of relief. Four hits and three walks resulted in four runs.

Boise State grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-out RBI double. They would extend the margin to three in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run and RBI single.

The Broncos tacked on another insurance run in the fifth on an RBI double to make it 4-0.

Boise State ended the game in the bottom of the sixth with a walk-off three-run home run.