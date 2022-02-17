Wichita State SB: Razorback Invitational Preview

Razorback Invitational | Feb. 18-19 | Fayetteville, Ark. | Bogle Park

Friday, Feb. 18 | vs. RV/RV Illinois (10:00 AM)

Friday, Feb. 18 | vs. Longwood (12:15 PM)

Saturday, Feb. 19 | vs. Western Illinois (10:00 AM)

Saturday, Feb. 19 | at #10/10 Arkansas (12:15 PM)

Live Stats (All Games): StatBroadcast.com

SCOUTING ARKANSAS

Arkansas is ranked in the top 15 in all four major polls, as high as No. 9. The Razorbacks won a share of the SEC regular season title a season ago and an appearance in an NCAA Super Regional. Danielle Gibson is hitting .533 with two doubles and three RBI. As a team, Arkansas is hitting .254 with one home run and seven doubles. A familiar face joins the Razorbacks in the circle in Tulsa transfer Chenise Delce. The pitching staff has a 5.01 ERA in 32.1 IP and opponents are hitting .267.

SERIES HISTORY

Wichita State and Arkansas have met 13 times prior to this weekend’s meeting. The Razorbacks own a 9-4 record in the series, including winners of four straight. Wichita State is 1-4 vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville. The last four games in the series have all been in Fayetteville, including two games in the 2018 Fayetteville Regional.

LAST MEETING WITH THE RAZORBACKS

Wichita State dropped midweek doubleheader in Fayetteville on April 10, 2019. Arkansas picked up a sweep with a 9-1 win in six innings and then a tight 4-3 win in the nightcap. Arkansas was ranked No. 18 in the last matchup. In the first game Sydney McKinney homered for the Shockers’ lone run of the game. In the second game, Wichita State took a 2-0 lead before Arkansas plated four runs in the bottom of the 3rd. Madison Perrigan hit a solo home run in the contest.

SCOUTING ILLINOIS

Illinois is coming off a 4-1 weekend, which included a ranked win at LSU. Kelly Ryono hits a team-best .615 followed by Bella Loya at .462. Illinois hits .275 as a team with one home run and 11 doubles through five games. Illinois is led by its pitching, as they carry an 0.80 ERA into the weekend. Opponents are hitting just .232 with 32 strikeouts. Lauren Wiles is 2-1 with a 0.82 ERA in 17.0 innings.

SERIES HISTORY

Wichita State is 0-2 all-time vs. the Fighting Illini, but the two teams haven’t met since 2006. Both meetings took place on a neutral field.

LAST MEETING WITH THE FIGHTING ILLINI

Wichita State and Illinois last faced each other on Feb. 12, 2006 at the Getterman Classic in Waco, Texas. Illinois won a high-scoring affair, 8-7.

SCOUTING LONGWOOD

Longwood enters the tournament at 1-4 so far in 2022. They are hitting .254 with four home runs, seven doubles and average just a little over three runs a game. Emily Vinson hits a team-best .500 with a home run, two doubles and six runs scored. In the circle, the pitching staff carries a 7.78 ERA and a .385 opposing batting average.

SERIES HISTORY

This will be the first-ever meeting between Wichita State and Longwood on the softball field.

SCOUTING WESTERN ILLINOIS

Western Illinois is 2-4 after the opening weekend. The Leathernecks struggled at the plate, hitting just .191 with only eight runs through six games. Kayla Zamora hits .333 with two doubles and two triples. Lilli Weir anchors the pitching staff with a team-best 0.91 ERA in 7.2 innings.

SERIES HISTORY

Wichita State and Western Illinois have a series history that dates all the way back to the first meeting on May 5, 1983. Western Illinois dominated in the early part of the series, but it’s been all Wichita State of late. The Shockers lead the series 18-16 have won five of the last six meetings. Wichita State enters the matchup on a three-game win streak vs. the Leathernecks. Wichita State is 5-2 vs. Western Illinois on a neutral field.

LAST MEETING WITH THE LEATHERNECKS

Wichita State and Western Illinois last met on March 10 & 11, 2018 in Wichita. The Shockers won both games by one run in each game. Wichita State won the first game 8-7 behind a three-run home run from Laurie Derrico and a go-ahead Paige Luellen grand slam in the bottom of the sixth. The next day Wichita State had to come from behind yet again, and once again Luellen provided the fireworks with a walk-off three-run bomb.

UP NEXT

Wichita State gets its first taste against a future league member in Charlotte. The Shockers will face Charlotte, Northern Iowa and Minnesota at the Niner Invitational on Feb. 25-27.