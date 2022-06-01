Wichita State MTEN: Bryan Returns to LSU; Forman Named Interim Head Coach

Assistant Coach Brett Forman will lead the Wichita State men’s tennis program on an interim basis while the school conducts a national search for its new head coach, Senior Associate Athletic Director Brad Pittman announced.

Danny Bryan , who had guided the Shocker men’s tennis program since 2016, was introduced Tuesday as head coach at his alma mater, LSU. Bryan was an All-American for the Tigers in 2007 and stayed on as an assistant coach through 2016 before making the move to Wichita.

Over the last six years Bryan has steadily improved the WSU men’s tennis program. He earned the ITA’s Central Region Coach of the Year honor in 2021 after guiding the Shockers to an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament.

Forman joined the WSU staff in July, 2021 after serving as an assistant coach at Wisconsin and as volunteer assistant at both Princeton and Michigan State. He was a three-year captain and four-time team MVP for the Spartans, amassing over 100 singles victories.