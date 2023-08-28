Wichita State Mourns Loss of Pat Wilson

Wichita State mourns the loss of longtime pole vault coach, Pat Wilson, who passed away of brain cancer Sunday evening.

“Coach Pat Wilson was such an integral part of Shocker track and field for the last 16 years and is a gentleman that was loved universally by athletes throughout the Wichita State track and field program from all event areas,” Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Steve Rainbolt said.

Wilson served as an assistant coach for the Shocker track and field program for 16 years before stepping away to focus on his health last fall. In his time with the Shockers, he coached six NCAA All-Americans, seven conference champions and 18 all-conference athletes. Prior to coaching, Pat pole vaulted for the Shockers from 1994-98.

“His work with the pole vaulters was exemplary and high achieving, but more significantly he was a person that was so highly thought of by everyone in our program because of his kindhearted and friendly nature that he brought with him to work every day throughout his time on our coaching staff,” Rainbolt said.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.