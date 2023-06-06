Wichita State Inks Bredbenner to Extension

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State and head softball coach Kristi Bredbenner have agreed to a contract extension that runs through 2028, director of athletics Kevin Saal announced Tuesday morning.

“Coach Bredbenner, her staff and our student-athletes are tremendous representatives of Wichita State University and Shocker Athletics,” Saal said. “Shocker softball is committed to developing young people as students, persons, players and professionals. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Coach Bredbenner and her staff, as we continue our plan to invest in and build Shocker softball.”

Bredbenner just completed her 12th season at the helm of the Shocker softball program. She led Wichita State to a 44-12 season and the program’s third consecutive NCAA Regional appearance. Five of Wichita State’s seven NCAA Regional appearances have come during Bredbenner’s tenure.

The 44 wins in 2023 were the second most in school history. Wichita State has three 40-win seasons, two of those coming under Bredbenner’s guidance.

“Thank you to Kevin Saal and Dr. Muma for believing in the future of this program,” Bredbenner said. “The investment that they are willing to put into the players, facilities and staff to provide a first-class experience is remarkable. Thank you to Shocker Nation for coming out and supporting the Shocker Softball program. I look forward to getting back to work this fall to defend our 2023 American Athletic Conference Championship.”

The 2023 campaign also saw Wichita State capture the American Athletic Conference regular season title, the program’s second as a member of the American. Three of the four regular season conference championships in program history have also come under Bredbenner.

Under Bredbenner, 49 student-athletes have earned all-conference accolades and 21 NFCA All-Region honors. She has also produced the program’s only All-Americans during the last three seasons in Sydney McKinney, Addison Barnard and Lauren Lucas. McKinney just wrapped up the greatest softball career in school history, holding several career and single season records.

McKinney became a three-time NFCA All-American after earning first team honors as a senior.

In her 12 seasons at Wichita State, Bredbenner has put together a career record of 364-264-1. She is the school’s all-time winningest coach and is approaching her 700th career win. As a collegiate head coach, Bredbenner has amassed 690 wins in 19 seasons. Prior to Wichita State, she spent six seasons at Emporia State and one at Truman State where she received her first head coaching opportunity.