Wichita State Fires Isaac Brown

Wichita State and Athletic Director Kevin Saal are parting ways with Isaac Brown, the Head Coach of the last three seasons.

Brown and the Shockers saw their season end on Friday night, in a loss to Tulane in the American Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinals. The loss brought Wichita State’s record under Brown to 48-34 (.585%).

Saal released a statement announcing the move via Twitter:

WSU will owe Brown, who led the Shockers to an American Athletic Conference Title in 2020-2021, near $4-million in a buyout of his contract.