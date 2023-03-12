Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 29 °

Wichita State Fires Isaac Brown

Jackson SchneiderMarch 12, 2023

Wichita State and Athletic Director Kevin Saal are parting ways with Isaac Brown, the Head Coach of the last three seasons.

Brown and the Shockers saw their season end on Friday night, in a loss to Tulane in the American Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinals. The loss brought Wichita State’s record under Brown to 48-34 (.585%).

Saal released a statement announcing the move via Twitter:

WSU will owe Brown, who led the Shockers to an American Athletic Conference Title in 2020-2021, near $4-million in a buyout of his contract.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Wichita State Fires Isaac Brown

Wichita State and Athletic Director Kevin Saal are parting ways with Isaac Brown, the Head Coach of ...

March 12, 2023 Comments

Kansas Earns No. 1 Seed in the West...

Sports News

March 12, 2023

Update on Coach Bill Self’s Statu...

Sports News

March 12, 2023

Kansas Falls to Texas in Big 12 Cha...

Sports News

March 12, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Menards Hosting Food Driv...
March 12, 2023Comments
Professor’s Work on...
March 12, 2023Comments
Truck Driver Hurt in Cras...
March 12, 2023Comments
Tips Sought in Damage Cas...
March 11, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra