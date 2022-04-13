Wichita State BSB: Shockers Bested by #5 Cowboys

Brock Rodden and Seth Stroh both homered, but #5 Oklahoma State scored six times over the final three innings to knock off Wichita State 8-5 on Tuesday night at O’Brate Stadium.

The Shockers (13-19) were within 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but the Cowboys scored three times in the inning on four hits to extend the advantage to 5-1. Griffin Doersching had the big blow in the frame, a two-run homer down the left field line.

A single run in the seventh and two more in the eighth courtesy of a Brett Brown home run made it 8-1 Cowboys.

In the ninth, the Shockers made things interesting when Sawyre Thornhill and Gage Williams walked, then Jordan Rogers singled to load the bases. Stroh followed by slicing a line drive on an 0-2 pitch to left-center that carried over the wall for a grand slam, his third home run of the season and the second gram slam of 2022 for the Shockers. After an out, Chuck Ingram doubled to extend his hitting streak to ten games, but Nolan McClean struck out Rodden to end the game with the tying run in the on-deck circle.

Wichita State fell behind quickly in the bottom of the first, when a pair of hit by pitches came home to score on an RBI groundout from Doersching and a David Mendham run-scoring double against WSU starter Jace Miner (0-2). But Rodden halved the deficit in the top of the third with a towering solo home run to left, his seventh long ball of the year.

Hueston Morrill (1-0) picked up the win in his first pitching appearance of the season for Oklahoma State, tossing two scoreless innings with four strikeouts out of the Cowboys bullpen.

The Shockers used eight pitchers for one inning apiece on the night, getting scoreless relief from Robert Cranz, Caden Favors, Grayson Jones, and Adam Ketelsen.

Wichita State heads back home to resume conference play on Thursday night against Cincinnati. First pitch against the Bearcats is scheduled for 6:00 pm from Eck Stadium.