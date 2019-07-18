Wichita State BB Finalizes Non-conference Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State will play a record number of home dates during the upcoming men’s basketball season.

The Shockers’ 13-game non-conference slate, released Thursday, includes nine on campus and a tenth in downtown Wichita.

The number will expand to 19 regular season home dates by early September when the American Athletic Conference releases its full schedule, along with tipoff times and television assignments. That shatters the mark of 17, set four times previously.

Seven of the 10 non-conference home dates fall on weekends. Six are Saturdays.

The home schedule provides quality in addition to quantity. Five of the 10 non-conference visitors earned NCAA tournament bids in 2019: Gardner-Webb (Nov. 19), Oklahoma (Dec. 14 at INTRUST Bank Arena), VCU (Dec. 21), Abilene Christian (Dec. 29) and Ole Miss (Jan. 4).

Omaha (Nov. 5), Texas Southern (Nov. 9), UT Martin (Nov. 16), Oral Roberts (Nov. 23) and Central Arkansas (Dec. 5) round out the early home slate.

The Shockers’ only pre-conference action outside the Wichita city limits comes Nov. 26-27 at the Cancun Challenge (vs. South Carolina and either West Virginia or UNI) and Dec. 8 at Oklahoma State.

As previously announced, WSU will play home-and-home series with seven conference foes: UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis, USF, Temple and Tulsa. The 18-game American schedule also includes road games at SMU and UConn and home contests with Tulane and ECU.

Fans interested in purchasing 2019-20 season tickets may call the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-FANS (M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to be placed on the call list. The MBB Waiting List Application Form is also available under the Tickets tab at goshockers.com.

WSU’s 19-game season ticket package (also a record) includes a bonus exhibition game against Division II Northeastern State (Oct. 29). In addition, account holders will have first opportunity to purchase seats for the downtown game against Oklahoma game during a special presale.