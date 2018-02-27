Wichita Heights Spanks South Boys’

From the start on Tuesday night, nothing went right for the Salina South boys’ team as they saw their season end with a 64-23 loss at Wichita Heights.

In a sub-state matchup between the 2-seed Wichita Heights and the 15-seed Salina South, the Cougars came in short handed without the services of Connor Munsell, A.J. Johnson and Cai Calvert. The Cougars were only able to suit up nine players for the game.

Wichita Heights sat in a 2-3 zone all night, but it was anything but pleasant for Salina South. The Falcons would constantly jump passing lanes on their way to easy points off of turnovers.

Unfortunately for South, they couldn’t find the bottom of the net in the first half. Heights led 18-0 at the end of the first. A Ty Garrett FT finally put South on the scoreboard at the three-minute mark in the second quarter. That was the only scoring South would do all half, as the Falcons held a 38-1 lead at halftime.

South didn’t quit. Led by senior, Joey Wilson, playing in his final game in green and gold, he would hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the first Salina South field goals of the game to start the second half.

Unfortunately, there was just too much Heights. The Falcons led 55-16 after three and would coast to the finals of sub-state.

Wichita Heights (18-3) looks to make the 5A State Tournament for the ninth time in 11 seasons. The Falcons were led by Braxton Kirkendall and Izaiah Hale both with 10 points each.

Salina South (4-17) finished their second-consecutive season with a losing record. The Salina Ortho “Player of the Game” is Wilson, who finished with 12 points on three 3-point makes.

The Salina South girls’ team tries their luck in sub-state tomorrow night on the road at Newton. Game time is at 7 p.m. on Y93.7.