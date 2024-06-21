Wichita Finalizes Two Futures Trades; Acquires Walsh From Orlando

WICHITA, Kan. (June 20) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that they have completed two future consideration trades.

Wichita receives forward T.J. Walsh from Orlando to complete the deal for forward Kelly Bent.

Wichita sends forward Brandon Saigeon to Idaho to complete the trade for forward Nick Nardella.

Walsh, 24, was signed by Orlando this past March. A native of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward appeared in two games for the Solar Bears, netting one assist.

He completed a five-year collegiate career before turning pro. Last season, Walsh played as a graduate student at Sacred Heart University. He recorded a career-high 26 points (13g, 13a) in 36 games and was the Pioneers nomination for the Hobey Baker Award for the Most Outstanding Player in NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey.

Prior to his time at Sacred Heart, Walsh played two years at Northeastern University and two years at RPI. Overall, he collected 70 points (26g, 44a) in 142 career games at the NCAA Division I level.

Walsh spent his junior career in the United States Hockey League, playing two seasons in Cedar Rapids and one with Des Moines. With the Buccaneers, he registered 49 points (17g, 32a) in 53 games.

