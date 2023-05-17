Wichita Approves New Fireworks Rules

The city of Wichita is changing its fireworks regulations.

City Council members have approved a proposal allowing people to shoot off fireworks that go above six feet in the air.

The ordinance also increases fines for first-time offenses for illegal fireworks to one-thousand-dollars, 15-hundred-dollars for second time offenses and a two-thousand-dollar fine for a third offense.

The move comes after a committee looking at the city’s fireworks ordinances determined that the fireworks policies and enforcement efforts are costly and ineffective.