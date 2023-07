The Kansas Humane Society is Wichita is suspending cat adoptions and holding off on accepting new felines in response to several positive tests for a highly contagious viral disease.

Facility officials say the disease — known as feline panleukopenia it has been detected in a few cats at the facility on North Hillside Street.

The suspension reportedly is being imposed to safeguard animals at the facility and throughout the community.

Experts say dogs are not affected by the disease.