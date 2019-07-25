Salina, KS

Who Took The Guns Out?

Sarah ReppJuly 25, 2019

Over $12,000 lost after guns and cash were stolen from a Smolan home.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office: yesterday sometime between 6:00 AM and 9:20 PM in the 100 block of S. 3rd in Smolan, someone broke into the home of a 64-year-old gun collector. Mr. Reed said someone forced entry into his home using the back door and got away with 34 long guns, 12 handguns, some ammunition, and $500 in two dollar bills.

A total loss is still being calculated but as of right now the total is estimated to be $12,407

Mr. Reed is still going though his records to find all the serial numbers so the missing guns can be located and returned to him.

This case is currently under investigation.

