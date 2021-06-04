Whit’s hitting feat keys Royals in 9-run 1st

One swing put an exclamation point on the inning and the game, which was almost over before it began. Merrifield launched a three-run homer off Shoemaker on the first pitch, a hanging slider, to push the Royals to a nine-run inning and a 14-5 win at Kauffman Stadium — in front of the largest crowd this season with 22,612 fans — giving Kansas City its fifth consecutive win and second against Minnesota in this four-game weekend set.