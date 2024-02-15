Whitehair released by Bears

By Jackson Schneider February 15, 2024

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon that the Chicago Bears have released Pro Bowl Guard Cody Whitehair.

The Abilene, Kansas native and Kansas State alum has spent the last eight seasons with the Bears, playing in 124 games with 118 starts.

Whitehair was released along with longtime Safety Eddie Jackson on Thursday, saving the Bears approximately $21.5 million against the salary cap for next season, according to Schefter’s reports.

Whitehair will have the ability to sign with a new team this offseason, likely being one of the top free agent offensive lineman available.