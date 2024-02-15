Whitehair released by Bears

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon that the Chicago Bears have released Pro Bowl Guard Cody Whitehair.

The Abilene, Kansas native and Kansas State alum has spent the last eight seasons with the Bears, playing in 124 games with 118 starts.

Bears are releasing former Pro Bowl guard Cody Whitehair, per sources. After Whitehair spent the past eight seasons in Chicago, the Bears are giving him the chance to sign with another team before free agency begins in mid March. pic.twitter.com/VW1eKhllTJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2024

Whitehair was released along with longtime Safety Eddie Jackson on Thursday, saving the Bears approximately $21.5 million against the salary cap for next season, according to Schefter’s reports.

Whitehair will have the ability to sign with a new team this offseason, likely being one of the top free agent offensive lineman available.