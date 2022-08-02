White Sox get better of Royals 9-2 on Tuesday

The Chicago White Sox took advantage of a rough start from Brad Keller, hanging three on Kansas City in the bottom of the first inning, and never looked back.

Keller allowed 8 earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. The rough outing turned out to be his 12th loss on the mound this season.

Lucas Giolite on the other hand, bounced back from a rocky last few starts, earning his seventh victory on the year in a five inning, seven strikeout performance.

The Royals’ only offense came In the third Inning off Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier RBIs, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Chicago evened the series, and elevated their record to 52-51 on the season, while Kansas City fell to 41-63. Game three of the series is set for a 1:10 PM first pitch, with coverage beginning at 12:30 PM on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM.

GAME STATS