White Christmas Not Likely

If you are dreaming of a white Christmas in Central Kansas this year, you may have to just keep on dreaming.

According to the National Weather Service, in the days leading up to Christmas it is expected to be mostly dry, and mild with high temperatures each day in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There is a slight chance for precipitation Thursday, Friday, and into Saturday. But with daily high temperatures in the upper 50s, any moisture will likely be in the form of rain.

According to Assistant State Climatologist Matthew Sittel, the forecast could change between now and Christmas Day, but a white Christmas looks unlikely. While a disappointment for some, above-normal temperatures and no snow would be welcome for those with travel plans before Christmas.

For official records a white Christmas is defined as 1 inch or more of snow on the ground. It can either fall on Christmas day, or have been on the ground from a previous storm.