Wheels Detach, Cause Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 8, 2022

A man from South Dakota was hurt in an unusual crash on Interstate 70 in Kansas when his truck was hit by wheels from another truck which bounced across a median.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 66-year-old  Mark Marquardt from Madison, South Dakota, was driving a Freightliner semi headed west on the Interstate.  A Mack truck headed east lost a set of rear wheels from its trailer. The wheels traveled across the median and struck the Freightliner in the driver’s door, causing it to crash into a ditch.

Marquardt, who was buckled up, was hurt in the crash. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Wakeeney with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the Mack truck was not hurt.

The crash happened just before 5:00 Wednesday evening on I 70 just west of Wakeeney in Tr ego County.

_ _ _

Photo by Riley Crawford on Unsplash

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

