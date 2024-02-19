Wheat Rx Seminars Planned

Two Wheat Rx Schools in early March will share the latest research recommendations for intensive wheat management, the value of wheat as part of crop rotations and cover cropping as well as provide updates on wheat breeding pipelines.

According to the Kansas Wheat Commission, a prescription for producing high-yielding and high-quality wheat is just what the doctor ordered for wheat producers — referring to expertise from Kansas State University like Drs. Romulo Lollato, Carlos Bonini Pires, Kelsey Andersen Onofre, Dorivar Ruiz Diaz, Dan O’Brien and others.

Kansas Wheat Rx is a combination of suggested management practices for economical and sustainable production of high-quality winter wheat in Kansas.

Mark the calendar now for two upcoming seminars in Dodge City and Wichita. Speakers will discuss cover crops and soil health, the role of wheat in a cropping system, soil fertility, fungicides and economics of wheat production. The program will qualify for certified crop advisor (CCA) continuing credit units (CEUs).

“We cannot change the impact of weather on each year’s crop, but we can arm wheat producers with the knowledge they need to maximize profitability through utilizing the genetic potential of new varieties and best management practices,” said Aaron Harries, vice president of research and operations for Kansas Wheat. “We’re excited to share with Kansas wheat producers what we’ve learned through the Kansas Wheat Commission’s research investments — from the importance of variety selection to the practices and tools farmers can use to improve quality.”

These programs are part of Wheat Rx, a partnership between Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension to disseminate the latest research recommendations for high-yielding and high-quality wheat to Kansas wheat farmers. This effort includes a series of extension publications at https://kswheat.com/wheatrx and educational outreach like the upcoming seminars.

Registration fee is $110; members of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers receive one free registration. Lunch will be provided.

These programs are scheduled for March 7, 2024, in Dodge City, and March 8, 2024, in Wichita.

March 7, 2024

8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

7:30 a.m. Registration

Dodge City, Depot Theater, 201 E Wyatt Earp Blvd.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. View the full agenda and register for the event at https://kswheat.com/dodgecity.

March 8, 2024

8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

7:30 a.m. Registration

Wichita, Double Tree at the Airport, 2098 Airport Road

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. View the full agenda and register for the event at https://kswheat.com/wichita.

Members of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers receive one free registration to these full-day seminars. The nonmember registration fee is $110. To take advantage of this benefit, join or renew your membership today at https://kswheat.com/join.