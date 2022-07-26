Wheat Rx Seminars Discuss 2023 Crop

A prescription for producing high-yielding and high-quality wheat is just what the doctor ordered for Kansas wheat producers — referring to expertise from Kansas State University like wheat breeder Allan Fritz, wheat and forage extension specialist Romulo Lollato and northwest area crops and soil scientist Lucas Haag.

Mark the calendar now for two upcoming seminars with the trio in Phillipsburg and Garden City. These speakers will discuss how to capture value for high-quality wheat, proper fertility to maximize yield and quality, fungicides and wheat health, intensive wheat management and the value of wheat in the production chain. The program will qualify for certified crop advisor (CCA) continuing credit units (CEUs).

“We cannot change the impact of weather on each year’s crop, but we can arm wheat producers with the knowledge they need to maximize profitability through utilizing the genetic potential of new varieties and best management practices,” said Aaron Harries, vice president of research and operations for Kansas Wheat. “We’re excited to share with Kansas wheat producers what we’ve learned through the Kansas Wheat Commission’s research investments — from the importance of variety selection to the practices and tools farmers can use to improve quality.”

These programs are part of Wheat Rx, a partnership between Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension to disseminate the latest research recommendations for high-yielding and high-quality wheat to Kansas wheat farmers. This effort includes a series of extension publications at https://kswheat.com/wheatrx and educational outreach like the upcoming seminars.

This summer’s programs are scheduled for Aug. 9, 2022, in Phillipsburg, and Aug. 10, 2022, in Garden City.

August 9, 2022

8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

7:30 a.m. Registration, breakfast sponsored by Kansas Wheat Alliance

Phillipsburg

Armory Large Hall

520 S 7th St

Registration for this half-day seminar is free, sponsored by Amber Wave. Following the condensed morning program, attendees are invited to the ribbon cutting and reveal of the new local protein plant — Amber Wave, formerly known as Prairie Horizon Agri-Energy. The plant will be North America’s largest wheat protein plant. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Register for the event at https://kswheat.com/phillipsburg.

August 10, 2022

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. Registration, breakfast sponsored by Kansas Wheat Alliance

Garden City

Clarion Inn

1911 E Kansas Ave

View the full agenda and register for the event at https://kswheat.com/gardencity. KAWG members receive one free registration to this full-day seminar. The nonmember registration fee is $110. To take advantage of this benefit, join or renew your membership today at https://kswheat.com/join.

Can’t make it to either of these seminars or just want more discussion on the upcoming growing season for wheat? Sorghum U / Wheat U is scheduled for August 11 in Wichita. Organized by the High Plains Journal, the program includes breakout sessions on fertility management, maximizing profitability, grain marketing during the war in Ukraine, weed management and more.

August 11, 2022

Wichita

DoubleTree by Hilton

2098 S Airport Road

Learn more about the event and register at https://www.hpj.com/suwu/.