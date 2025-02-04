Wheat Rx Seminar Scheduled in Salina

A prescription for producing high-yielding and high-quality wheat is just what the doctor ordered for Kansas wheat producers. Get the latest recommendations for the best management practices for winter wheat production at the upcoming Wheat Rx seminar on February 12 at the Great Plains Corporate Office in Salina.

The seminar is part of Wheat Rx, a partnership between Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension, to disseminate the latest research recommendations for high-yielding and high-quality wheat to Kansas wheat farmers. This effort includes a series of extension publications at kswheat.com/wheatrx and educational outreach.

“Wheat Rx isn’t just about one single practice; it’s about integrating all the pieces of the puzzle,” said Aaron Harries, vice president of research and operations for Kansas Wheat. “From selecting the right variety for your area to implementing effective disease and pest management strategies, every decision plays a role in final yields. We want to give producers tools to make informed decisions every step of the way.”

Speakers will discuss variety selection, weed control, disease management, soil fertility and more. Attendees will also learn more about Great Plains Ag, tour its Salina facility, and about a new project between K-State and the Kansas Wheat Commission to help growers benefit from ongoing government and private conservation programs.

This event is free for members of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers (KAWG). It costs $110 for non-members; however, non-member attendees can choose to sign up and pay for a KAWG membership when they register and attend for free. Learn more about KAWG membership benefits at https://kswheat.com/join.

In addition to educational programs like the event, Wheat Rx also includes a series of Extension publications and other educational outreach materials designed to address key management areas of hard winter wheat. These publications contain recent data based on novel research funded in part by wheat farmers through the Kansas Wheat Commission’s two-cent wheat assessment. Find out more or register for the Wheat Rx events at https://kswheat.com/wheatrx.

“We know Kansas wheat farmers are innovative and dedicated,” Harries said. “By combining their experience with the latest research and best practices, we can ensure Kansas continues to lead the world in producing high-quality wheat for generations to come.”