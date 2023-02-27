Wheat Rx Schools Planned

Two Wheat Rx Schools in early March will share the latest research recommendations for intensive wheat management, the value of wheat as part of crop rotations and cover cropping as well as provide updates on wheat breeding pipelines.

According to the Kansas Wheat Commission, the educational events — scheduled for March 7 in McPherson and March 8 in Russell — are part of a partnership between the Kansas Wheat Commission and K-State Research and Extension to disseminate the latest research recommendations for high-yielding and high-quality wheat to Kansas wheat farmers.

“While we can’t control the weather, there are practices and tools that farmers can use to improve yield and quality of their wheat crop,” said Aaron Harries, vice president of research and operations for Kansas Wheat. “The Wheat Rx Schools share the latest research findings for suggested management practices to economically and sustainably produce wheat in Kansas.”

Both schools will follow similar agendas. Dr. Brett Carver, regents professor of wheat breeding and genetics at Oklahoma State University, will discuss ongoing collaborations between OSU, K-State and the Wheat Marketing Center to improve yield and quality of hard winter wheat in the Great Plains.

Next, Dr. Romulo Lollato, wheat production specialist with K-State Research and Extension, will summarize long-term studies on wheat management in Kansas and the surrounding region. He will also discuss differing views on the intensive management of wheat from productivity, economic, environmental and human perspectives.

Then, Luana Simão, a K-State doctoral student, will review the benefits of including wheat in a crop rotation, including wheat residue management for weed suppression and soil water conservation.

Finally, Carlos Bonini Pires, a K-State doctoral student, will review CASH — cover crops, agronomy and soil health — including what benefits summer and winter cover crops bring to a cropping system and how to utilize precision cover cropping.

At the March 7 McPherson event, E.G. Herl, Vice President — Grain & Logistics, and Reuben McLean, Sr. Director of Quality & Regulatory from Grain Craft will provide an industry perspective on wheat quality and discuss how growers can capture value of high-quality grain.

During the March 8 Russell Wheat Rx School, the industry perspective will be provided by PureField Ingredients, the largest domestic supplier of wheat protein in the United States. Attendees will hear how PureField Ingredients is continuing to research how to better secure wheat supplies by combining contracts for farmers, agreements with cooperatives and specific agronomic practices to hopefully produce the highest quality wheat possible.

“Wheat producers put considerable thought into their decisions throughout the growing season that impact that final harvest,” Harries said. “Our goal is to share the latest research, funded in part by farmers’ investments through their checkoff dollars, to help maximize profitability through management.”

Registration for either event is $110 for non-members of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers. KAWG members receive one free Wheat Rx registration — including new members. Lunch and meeting materials are included with the registration fee.

Location details for the March 2023 Wheat Rx Schools:

March 7 – 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

McPherson Opera House – Grand Ballroom

216 S Main Street

McPherson, KS 67460

March 8 – 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Fossil Creek Hotel and Suites

1430 South Fossil Street

Russell, KS 67665

In addition to educational programs like the events in March, Wheat Rx also includes a series of Extension publications and other educational outreach materials designed to address key management areas of hard winter wheat. These publications contain recent data based on novel research funded in part by wheat farmers through the Kansas Wheat Commission’s two-cent wheat assessment. Find out more or register for the Wheat Rx events at https://kswheat.com/wheatrx.

Not a KAWG member and want to sign up for free registration? Do so at https://kswheat.com/join.