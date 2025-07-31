Wheat Rx, HPJ Live Offer Timely Tools for Farmers

As Kansas wheat farmers look ahead to next year’s crop, two upcoming educational events offer timely tools and expert insight to support strong decision-making for fall planting. High Plains Journal’s HPJ Live runs Aug. 6-8 in Wichita, combining multiple crop‑focused “U-Events” with a tradeshow and networking opportunities. Then, on Aug. 20 in Pratt, Wheat Rx returns with a morning of research-driven presentations on variety selection, fertility, disease management and conservation. Both events are free for members of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, and both are designed to deliver real-world value for producers planning their next wheat crop.

HPJ Live: Aug. 6-8 in Wichita

The inaugural High Plains Journal Live (HPJ Live) will take place from Aug. 6-8 at the Century II Convention Center in Wichita, bringing together farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and agricultural experts for three days of learning and networking. Hosted by High Plains Journal, this new event combines the publication’s “U-Events,” including Sorghum U Wheat U, with a regional tradeshow and more than 40 educational sessions covering topics across crop and livestock production. Attendees can connect with top vendors, hear from industry leaders, and expand their networks during this multi-day gathering built for producers across the Plains.

Wheat producers attending HPJ Live will find several sessions tailored to their interests on Thursday, Aug. 7, with additional educational opportunities continuing into Friday, Aug. 8. Topics include advances in hard red winter wheat breeding for improved consumer traits, an update on the 2025 wheat streak mosaic virus outbreak and its management and a look at the future of HB4 wheat and its potential impact on the U.S. wheat industry. Attendees can also sit in on a high-yield success panel featuring lessons learned from top-performing commodity growers, as well as a session focused on farm marketing strategies and grain storage dynamics in a volatile global market. These sessions offer timely, research-backed insight for wheat producers preparing for the year ahead.

Members of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers (KAWG), check your email for a special code to claim free admission to HPJ Live. The first 50 members to use the code will receive entry to the whole event. For more information and to register, visit live.hpj.com.

Wheat Rx: Aug. 20 in Pratt

Kansas wheat producers will have another opportunity to sharpen their management plans for next year’s crop during the upcoming Wheat Rx seminar, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 20, at the Pratt County 4-H Events Center, located at 81 Lake Rd. in Pratt, Kansas. This educational event is hosted by K-State Research and Extension and Kansas Wheat and will cover critical topics to support wheat management decisions ahead of the 2026 planting season.

The seminar will feature expert presentations on wheat variety selection, wheat streak mosaic virus, conservation practices in wheat-based cropping systems and soil fertility and nutrient management.

This seminar is part of the Wheat Rx initiative, an ongoing partnership between Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension to promote the adoption of proven, research-based management strategies for producing high-quality, high-yielding winter wheat in Kansas. In addition to in-person seminars, the Wheat Rx effort includes a collection of Extension publications and resources available at kswheat.com/wheatrx.

KAWG members receive free registration to this event. Non-member registration is $110. To take advantage of the member benefit, join or renew at kswheat.com/join. The registration link for the event is https://kswheat.com/prattrx. Lunch will be provided for all attendees.