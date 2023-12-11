Wheat Recipe Book Now Available

Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite baker or need a new offering for the holiday spread? Don’t forget to order your copy of the 2023 Kansas Wheat Commission Recipe Book. This year’s recipe book features the winning entries from the 2023 National Festival of Breads (NFOB), making it a must-have for recipe collectors and home bakers alike.

“The 2023 Kansas Wheat Commission Recipe book is filled with original and tasty recipes for both basic bakers and skilled dough shapers,” said Cindy Falk, Kansas Wheat nutrition educator and co-director of the National Festival of Breads. “Developing and distributing our recipe book is an annual tradition with a long history of providing inspiring, well-tested recipes from the heart of America’s breadbasket.”

This recipe book’s cover features Cheese Lover’s Barbecue Bread Twists, developed by Gloria Piantek of West Lafayette, Indiana. The combination of three types of cheese, sweet and smoky seasoning rub and crunchy smoked almonds — all twisted around a center of melted cheese — earned the “Best of Breads” champion for the 2023 NFOB, the nation’s only amateur bread-baking competition.

The eighth NFOB, conducted virtually in June 2023, was sponsored by King Arthur Baking Company® and Kansas Wheat, carrying on a proud tradition of celebrating the creativity of home baking. Additional contributions were made by Stafford County Flour Mills Company, Kansas Soybean Commission, Kansas Corn Commission, Texas Wheat, HyVee of Manhattan, and Manhattan Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Also included in the recipe book are other top recipes from the NFOB, including winners in the Go Nuts category — Mocha Coffee Pecan Babka, the Quick & Easy category — Nutty Pumpkin Cranberry Dinner Rolls and the Wholesome & Healthy category — Knotty 7 Grain Rolls. The book also features recipes receiving honorable mentions at the contest, including Bleu Berry Thyme English Muffin Bread, Brown Butter Baklava Sticky Buns, Everything Gouda Rolls, Go Nuts Sticky Cinnamon Rolls, Marble Rye and Swiss Cheese Bombs, Nutty Peanut Butter Cinnamon Braids, Twisted Double Cheese and Zucchini Loaf and Two Way Pineapple Sweet Potato Bread.

“We love hearing how bakers use these recipes throughout the year — whether they become your family’s new favorite or the next ribbon-winning entry at your county fair,” Falk said. “You can count on these recipes to work, and the creative ingredient combinations, shapes and undeniable taste make these recipes perfect for your holiday gatherings.”

Recipes for each year’s book are hand-selected by teams of judges and tested by Falk at the Syngenta Speak for Wheat Test Kitchen at the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center in Manhattan. Linda Beech, K-State Research and Extension agent, emeritus, also helped test this year’s recipes and distributed books in mid-October at the annual conference for K-State Research and Extension county agents.

Snag this year’s recipe book to stuff your stockings or add something new to your holiday baking. Request a free copy of the recipe book kswheat.com/recipebook or check out this year’s recipes online at https://nationalfestivalofbreads.com/recipes.