Wheat Protein Up from 2021

Preliminary data for the 2022 Kansas winter wheat crop show an average test weight of 61.0 pounds per bushel. This compares to 60.7 pounds per bushel for the 2021 crop and an average of 60.7 pounds per bushel for the 2012 through 2021 crops. A total of 11,660 carlot samples were tested from 51 counties across Kansas. Of the total samples tested, the largest shares came from the South Central and Central Districts. Samples for the 2022 crop were taken from June 8, 2022 to August 11, 2022. Samples for the 2021 crop were taken from June 11, 2021 to August 14, 2021.

Protein content averages 12.0%, up 0.7% from last year, and equal to the 10-year average. The Southwest District has the highest protein content at 12.3%, followed by the Northwest District at 12.2%. Protein content is expressed on a 12% moisture basis. Statewide, moisture content averages 10.9%, below 11.6% last year and the 10-year average of 11.3%.

Samples of wheat grading No. 1, at 80%, are up from 71% last year. Samples grading No. 2 are 19%, down from 27% last year. Samples grading No. 3 or below are 1%. Wheat samples average 0.4% damaged kernels, unchanged from last year, and equal to the 10-year average. Samples tested have 0.1% foreign material on average, unchanged from last year, and equal to the 10-year average. Shrunken and broken kernels average 1.2%, up 0.2% from last year but equal to the 10-year average. Total defects average 1.7%, up 0.2% from last year and 0.1% from the 10-year average. Average dockage for all samples is 0.5%, down 0.1% from last year.

There were 1,056 samples voluntarily submitted for inspection in the 2022 crop year. The test weight for these samples averages 60.6 pounds per bushel, protein averages 12.5% and moisture content averages 11.0%. Of the total submitted samples, 72% grade No. 1, 15% grade No. 2 and 13% grade No. 3 or below.

Test weight, protein content, grade and defect samples are representative of wheat moving in commercial rail cars and truck lots (truckloads converted to carlot equivalents). Summarized data include old crop and new crop wheat moving from first point of sale, and inspected by Kansas Grain Inspection Service, Inc. The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service summarizes all data for the Kansas Wheat Quality report. The Kansas Wheat Commission funds collection and publication services.