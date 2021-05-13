Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 51 °

Wheat Plot Variety Tours Planned

Todd PittengerMay 13, 2021

Coming soon to a location near you: the opportunity to learn about the newest wheat varieties available, plus their agronomics and how they hold up to disease challenges.

According to Kansas State University, after more than a year of virtual only events, they will host numerous wheat plot variety tours across the state starting this week and stretching into June.

“This is an excellent way for producers to see and hear about what’s available and what farmers in their own area have experienced with these new varieties,” said Romulo Lollato, K-State Research and Extension wheat specialist.

From Dodge City to Parsons and other locations around the state, more than 50 tours are planned. Dates and locations are on the K-State Agronomy eUpdate website or by contacting a local K-State Research and Extension office.

For more questions, contact Lollato at [email protected].

“These wheat demonstration plots are usually organized by the county or district agents in collaboration with farmers in their region, giving growers an opportunity to see how the varieties behave when planted in a commercial operation before deciding to adopt a given variety. Our farmer collaborators are extremely important to make these events happen and we really appreciate their support.”

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Farming News

Wheat Plot Variety Tours Planned

Coming soon to a location near you: the opportunity to learn about the newest wheat varieties availa...

May 13, 2021 Comments

KC’s offense stifled as winle...

Sports News

May 12, 2021

2021 Regular Season Schedule Finali...

Sports News

May 12, 2021

Broncos’ 2021 schedule announced

Sports News

May 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Flags Lowered to Honor Of...
May 12, 2021Comments
State Offices Preparing F...
May 12, 2021Comments
11 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
May 12, 2021Comments
Suspect Crashes Stolen Mo...
May 12, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices