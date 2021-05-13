Wheat Plot Variety Tours Planned

Coming soon to a location near you: the opportunity to learn about the newest wheat varieties available, plus their agronomics and how they hold up to disease challenges.

According to Kansas State University, after more than a year of virtual only events, they will host numerous wheat plot variety tours across the state starting this week and stretching into June.

“This is an excellent way for producers to see and hear about what’s available and what farmers in their own area have experienced with these new varieties,” said Romulo Lollato, K-State Research and Extension wheat specialist.

From Dodge City to Parsons and other locations around the state, more than 50 tours are planned. Dates and locations are on the K-State Agronomy eUpdate website or by contacting a local K-State Research and Extension office.

For more questions, contact Lollato at [email protected].

“These wheat demonstration plots are usually organized by the county or district agents in collaboration with farmers in their region, giving growers an opportunity to see how the varieties behave when planted in a commercial operation before deciding to adopt a given variety. Our farmer collaborators are extremely important to make these events happen and we really appreciate their support.”