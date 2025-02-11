Wheat Farmers Cautiously Waiting to see Impact from January’s Chilling Temperatures

Winter is a “watch and see” season for Kansas wheat producers as their fall-planted stands wait in dormancy. Thanks to a combination of good stand establishment and moisture events, the coffee shop chatter remains optimistic thus far that this harvest will be better than the last, even as recent freezing temperatures threatened the crop with winterkill damage.

Richard Cott, who farms in north central Kansas, shared during the recent Kansas Wheat board meetings, that there is lots of hope, thanks to good stands established in the fall and more than a foot of snow that lay evenly on fields.

Still, it’s no secret to anyone who wandered outside, it got cold in Kansas from January 18 through January 21, with temperatures dropping as low as -15 degrees Fahrenheit. According to an eUpdate from K-State Agronomy issued on January 23, air temperatures were low enough to cause leaf burn but soil temperatures at two inches down never dropped below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

The crop was further protected from snow cover following winter storms on January 6. According to the eUpdate, just two to three inches of snow should be sufficient to insulate the wheat crop from the coldest temperatures.

John Hildebrand, near Stafford, reported receiving nearly a foot of snow that stuck around for days and had rain come on top. Stands look good in his area in central Kansas.

But even the crops left without a blanket of snow still had good stand establishment from moisture this fall, especially for fields planted early. In fact, some of these early-planted fields were considered “too big” going into dormancy. Armed with a large number of tillers and good root development, the crop was and is set up to withstand a Kansas winter.

Jason Ochs from Syracuse and Mike McClellan from Rooks County both shared that their early planted wheat, planted as early as September 15, might fall into that “too big” for winter category, but the stands are up across the board and look loads better than the past couple of years.

According to the eUpdate, “A well-developed crop with three to five tillers can handle air temperatures in the single digits fairly well. Over 60 percent of the Kansas wheat crop emerged by mid-October and likely falls in this category. However, soil temperatures in the single digits can cause significant damage and winterkill, especially to less developed crops, such as the fields that emerged after November (about 25 percent of the Kansas crop), which will be more sensitive to winterkill with higher temperature thresholds for damage.”

Late-planted fields without snow cover are the most susceptible to winterkill damage, and there are parts of the state that will need more moisture than anything else as the crop emerges from dormancy. Kyler Millershaski, who farms near Lakin in southwest Kansas, reported he had to redrill some wheat, but it doesn’t look “too terribly bad.” While the top layer of soil is still dry and rain totals are still counted in hundredths, the crop still looks better than the past couple of years.

In the monthly winter crop progress and condition report, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported winter wheat conditions with slight improvements from the month prior at 50 percent good to excellent, 36 percent fair and 14 percent poor to very poor, as of the week ending February 2.

The true impact of the combined winter weather will not be seen until the crop comes out of dormancy, which K-State estimates will be in another 50 to 60 days. Until then, producers will continue to monitor fields and count the drops or flakes that fall into the rain gauge.

Learn more about the potential for winterkill to the Kansas wheat crop and track the crop as it emerges at https://eupdate.agronomy.ksu.edu/.