Kansas State University is offering an opportunity to see and learn more about wheat diseases in the field.
According to the school, the Department of Plant Pathology and K-State Research and Extension will be hosting a wheat disease field day on Monday, June 5 at the Rocky Ford Plant Pathology Farm just north of Manhattan (1700 Barnes Rd., Manhattan).
This will be a great opportunity to see several wheat diseases in the field and to learn about the latest K-State wheat disease management and breeding advances.
Topics that will be covered include:
- Wheat disease management research updates
- Breeding efforts for Fusarium head blight, stem rust, barley yellow dwarf virus, and tan spot
- Pre-breeding efforts using WGRC collection of wheat wild relatives
- Predictive models for forecasting wheat diseases
- Wheat disease diagnostics and updates from the K-State Disease Diagnostic Lab
Registration will begin at 8:00 am and the program will begin at 8:30 am. Lunch will be served at noon.
There is no cost to attend this field day. Registration is requested for meal planning purposes. Please use this link for registration: https://shorturl.at/goKT1. You can also contact Amy Geyer at [email protected] or 785-532-6176.