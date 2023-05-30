Wheat Disease Field Day

By Kansas State University May 30, 2023

Kansas State University is offering an opportunity to see and learn more about wheat diseases in the field.

According to the school, the Department of Plant Pathology and K-State Research and Extension will be hosting a wheat disease field day on Monday, June 5 at the Rocky Ford Plant Pathology Farm just north of Manhattan (1700 Barnes Rd., Manhattan).

This will be a great opportunity to see several wheat diseases in the field and to learn about the latest K-State wheat disease management and breeding advances.

Topics that will be covered include:

  • Wheat disease management research updates
  • Breeding efforts for Fusarium head blight, stem rust, barley yellow dwarf virus, and tan spot
  • Pre-breeding efforts using WGRC collection of wheat wild relatives
  • Predictive models for forecasting wheat diseases
  • Wheat disease diagnostics and updates from the K-State Disease Diagnostic Lab

Registration will begin at 8:00 am and the program will begin at 8:30 am. Lunch will be served at noon.

There is no cost to attend this field day. Registration is requested for meal planning purposes. Please use this link for registration: https://shorturl.at/goKT1. You can also contact Amy Geyer at [email protected] or 785-532-6176.