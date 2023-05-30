Kansas State University is offering an opportunity to see and learn more about wheat diseases in the field.

According to the school, the Department of Plant Pathology and K-State Research and Extension will be hosting a wheat disease field day on Monday, June 5 at the Rocky Ford Plant Pathology Farm just north of Manhattan (1700 Barnes Rd., Manhattan).

This will be a great opportunity to see several wheat diseases in the field and to learn about the latest K-State wheat disease management and breeding advances.

Topics that will be covered include:

Wheat disease management research updates

Breeding efforts for Fusarium head blight, stem rust, barley yellow dwarf virus, and tan spot

Pre-breeding efforts using WGRC collection of wheat wild relatives

Predictive models for forecasting wheat diseases

Wheat disease diagnostics and updates from the K-State Disease Diagnostic Lab

Registration will begin at 8:00 am and the program will begin at 8:30 am. Lunch will be served at noon.

There is no cost to attend this field day. Registration is requested for meal planning purposes. Please use this link for registration: https://shorturl.at/goKT1. You can also contact Amy Geyer at [email protected] or 785-532-6176.