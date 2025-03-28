What’s That Noise in the Sky? Jaded Thunder!

The military exercise that arrives in Salina every two years is back and breaking the sound barrier.

A military exercise designed to strengthen joint air command, control, fire support architecture and procedures to ensure the integration of joint forces has arrived at the Salina Regional Airport (SLN).

According to the Salina Airport Authority every two years they host “Jaded Thunder” which consists of joint forces that includes members of the Air Force, Marine, Navy and Army units, as well as representatives of the U.S. Special Operations Command. The close proximity of SLN to the Smoky Hill Weapons Range is key for the training.

The airports FAA air traffic control tower will work with all military aircraft to maintain safe operations in the skies over Salina.

Salina residents shouldn’t worry if they hear any loud noise coming from the weapons range.