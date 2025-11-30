What A Year For Salina Running

Salina is well known across Kansas for having some of the most affordable, fun, and best organized running events in the state. Earlier this year Salina race directors launched the first annual Run Salina Series.

According to Co-Founder of the Salina Crossroads Marathon Daniel Craig, the Run Salina Series is a collaborative effort of local organizations to encourage the community to participate in multiple Salina running events. Participants who completed 4 of the 6 events receive an exclusive Run Salina Series shirt. Participation in local races turns into funding for these non-profits who help children and adults within our community.

The Run Salina Series is a product of Salina race directors meeting quarterly to identify ways to increase opportunities for running and walking in the community and this is the first of the ideas that were developed through those meetings.

“Salina has a well deserved reputation for having some of the top races in Kansas” said Craig. “The race courses are flat, fast, and scenic and Salina races receive five star reviews on how friendly and passionate the volunteers are. We have some incredible organizations and race directors that put on our local races and it was exciting to see several Salina races have record-breaking registration totals this year. With our high school teams and Kansas Wesleyan University having awesome cross country seasons, increased participation in the Salina Running Club, and having some of the premier youth track and field clubs in the state Salina has quickly become one of the top running communities in Kansas. On behalf of the Run Salina Series I want to thank the City of Salina, Salina Downtown Inc., Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, all of the sponsors who help make our local races possible, and everyone who participated in or volunteered for Salina races this year.”

Participating Races in 2025

Love, Chloe Fun Run – April 26

Smoky Hill River Run – June 14

Run for the Hills – August 9

Fe for a Cure – September 20

Salina Crossroads Marathon – November 8

Frosty Fun Run – November 22

Highlights from 2025 Salina Races

Five races broke their registration records! (A sixth race had its second highest totals ever)

Three races exceeded 1000 registered participants! Smoky Hill River Run: 1040, Fe for a Cure: 1214, and Salina Crossroads Marathon: 5416 (Prior to 2025 the Salina Crossroads Marathon was the only Salina race to have reached the 1000 registered runner mark.)

Runners who completed the Run Salina Series Challenge (participating in four of the six races) can email [email protected] with a list of races completed and Run Salina Series shirt size needed. The Run Salina Series planning committee will be meeting in early December to plan a couple of potential pick up dates/locations. That information will be emailed out and also posted on Facebook. The Run Salina Series planning committee looks forward to continuing to grow Salina races in 2026.